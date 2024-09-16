HCA Mission gets new CEO

Greg Lowe is stepping in as CEO of HCA Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., succeeding Chad Patrick, who will return as CEO of another HCA hospital in Florida, a spokesperson for Mission Health confirmed to Becker's Sept. 16.

"Mission Hospital CEO Chad Patrick has recently accepted an opportunity to return to lead HCA Florida's Orange Park Hospital as CEO," Nancy Lindell, a spokesperson for Mission Health, said in a statement. "Chad previously held this role and he and his family have strong ties to the community there. We thank Chad for his service and wish him the very best as he returns to Florida."

Mr. Lowe, HCA North Carolina Division President, first shared news of the change in a Sept. 16 email to staff, according to an internal email obtained by the Asheville Watchdog.

"This change will allow us to achieve our objectives to: Streamline our executive structure to better support Mission Hospital; Provide easier access to HCA Healthcare resources and support; and facilitate more direct communication between leadership, medical staff and colleagues," Mr. Lowe, who will also maintain his responsibilities as division president, wrote in the email to staff.

Mr. Patrick has led Mission Health since 2019, when Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare acquired it for $1.5 billion.

It's unclear when the leadership changes become effective, though Ms. Lindell said Mr. Lowe would be relocating his office to Mission Hospital over the next few weeks.

In his email to staff, Mr. Lowe described the move as a "restructuring," adding it would be a "significant step towards ensuring increased transparency across Mission, driving action-oriented responses to feedback and providing direct access to the vast resources and support of HCA Healthcare," according to the Asheville Watchdog.

Over the past year, HCA has faced growing criticism from state officials, clinicians and community advocates who claim the quality of care has declined since the for-profit system purchased Mission Health.The for-profit system is also facing a lawsuit from North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, which alleges HCA breached its purchase agreement of the hospital by cutting emergency and cancer care services.

Mission Hospital's chief medical officer, Anthony Spensieri, MD, resigned in February.