'The great stay': Gen Z embraces full-time work

Members of Generation Z and younger millennials are embracing full-time work culture, moving away from the trend of entry-level workers questioning the value of corporate life, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 15.

In their first seven years in the workforce, Gen Z workers are staying at their organizations 18% longer than millennials did, according to research firm Live Data Technologies.

The firm's director of growth, Jason Saltzman, called this period of employment "the great stay" as the younger workers are aligning closer to Gen X and baby boomers in their time spent at an organization.

Gen Z outnumbers baby boomers in the U.S. workforce at 21 million employed full time, according to Glassdoor. Members of Gen Z account for 16.8% of the workforce, according to ADP Research.

Some younger workers have taken to TikTok to document their day-to-day work lives and express their satisfaction in the structure, salary and PTO offered.

For Sidney Cooper, a 26-year-old marketing manager, remote work became "lonely and depressing," and she enjoys going into the office at her new role, she told the Journal.

MG Robinson, a 34-year-old who works in a hybrid role in healthcare, told the Journal he enjoys the compensation, opportunity for growth and respect from colleagues.



"It really is a soft life," Mr. Robinson told the Journal. "I've definitely noticed a cultural shift back to the idea that corporate is a good place to be."