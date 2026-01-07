25 fastest-growing jobs in the US: LinkedIn

Two healthcare roles made LinkedIn’s 2026 “Jobs on the Rise” list, which highlights the fastest-growing jobs across the U.S.
Healthcare reimbursement specialists ranked No. 6, while psychiatric nurse practitioners came in at No. 19.
Several other roles on the list are also found within hospitals and health systems, including fundraising officers, data center technicians, construction project leads and public affairs specialists.
More than half of U.S. professionals plan to search for a new job in 2026, but 76% report feeling unprepared, according to LinkedIn research.
The list was compiled by analyzing millions of jobs started by LinkedIn members between Jan. 1, 2023, and July 31, 2025, to calculate growth rates for each job title. Internships, volunteer roles, interim roles and student roles jobs were not included.
Here are the 25 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S., according to LinkedIn:
1. Artificial intelligence engineers
2. AI consultants and strategists
3. New home sales specialists
4. Data annotators
5. AI/machine learning researchers
6. Healthcare reimbursement specialists
7. Strategic advisers and independent consultants
8. Advertising sales specialists
9. Founders
10. Sales executives
11. Commissioning managers
12. Venture partners
13. Field marketing representatives
14. Fundraising officers
15. Background investigators
16. Business development executives
17. Datacenter technicians
18. Travel advisers
19. Psychiatric nurse practitioners
20. Quantitative researchers and analysts
21. Financial advisers and planners
22. Construction project leads
23. Legal researchers
24. Public affairs specialists
25. Benefits advisers