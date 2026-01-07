25 fastest-growing jobs in the US: LinkedIn

Two healthcare roles made LinkedIn’s 2026 “Jobs on the Rise” list, which highlights the fastest-growing jobs across the U.S.

Healthcare reimbursement specialists ranked No. 6, while psychiatric nurse practitioners came in at No. 19.

Several other roles on the list are also found within hospitals and health systems, including fundraising officers, data center technicians, construction project leads and public affairs specialists.

More than half of U.S. professionals plan to search for a new job in 2026, but 76% report feeling unprepared, according to LinkedIn research.

The list was compiled by analyzing millions of jobs started by LinkedIn members between Jan. 1, 2023, and July 31, 2025, to calculate growth rates for each job title. Internships, volunteer roles, interim roles and student roles jobs were not included.

Here are the 25 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S., according to LinkedIn:

1. Artificial intelligence engineers

2. AI consultants and strategists

3. New home sales specialists

4. Data annotators

5. AI/machine learning researchers

6. Healthcare reimbursement specialists

7. Strategic advisers and independent consultants

8. Advertising sales specialists

9. Founders

10. Sales executives

11. Commissioning managers

12. Venture partners

13. Field marketing representatives

14. Fundraising officers

15. Background investigators

16. Business development executives

17. Datacenter technicians

18. Travel advisers

19. Psychiatric nurse practitioners

20. Quantitative researchers and analysts

21. Financial advisers and planners

22. Construction project leads

23. Legal researchers

24. Public affairs specialists

25. Benefits advisers