What ‘workforce health’ means to MU Health Care’s CEO

Ric Ransom, CEO of Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care, has highlighted the importance of not separating workforce health and organizational culture, arguing that the two reinforce each other.

“Working in health care is meaningful in part because it asks a lot of us. How we show up for one another matter,” Mr. Ransom said in a May 20 LinkedIn post. “A culture grounded in belonging, trust and respect is essential to the stability of our teams — and to the patients who depend on them.”

He added that the University of Missouri School of Medicine’s Office of Well Being raises awareness and creates a care culture, which is work that cannot occur alone.

“When we invest in well-being, we strengthen belonging,” he said. “That is how we engage and retain the physicians, nurses and staff our communities depend on.”

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