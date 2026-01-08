Providence to modernize clinical engineering via TRIMEDX partnership

Providence is establishing a new clinical engineering partnership with TRIMEDX, an Indianapolis-based independent clinical asset management company, to strengthen support for clinicians and patients, the Renton, Wash.-based health system confirmed in a statement shared with Becker’s.

“As medical technology becomes more sophisticated and cybersecurity threats to our equipment increase, it is essential that we accelerate the modernization of our capabilities to be ready for today’s realities,” the health system said.

The transition will shift 250 clinical engineering employees to TRIMEDX in March. A Providence spokesperson told the Puget Sound Business Journal the group includes 50 employees from Seattle-based Providence Swedish and 200 others across Providence’s footprint. Affected roles include biomedical technicians, imaging technicians and clinical engineering managers.

Providence said the partnership “will help us stay ahead of rapid advances in medical technology and enhance clinician and patient satisfaction with stronger support practices, consistent service contracts, more mature support tools and improved uptime.” Those transitioning to TRIMEDX will be offered comparable pay and benefits, along with training and certification opportunities, according to the health system.

Providence operates hospitals and clinics across seven states and employs about 125,000 caregivers.

