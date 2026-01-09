St. Luke’s launches college to bolster healthcare workforce

St. Luke’s University Health Network has launched a new college of health sciences aimed at strengthening the regional healthcare workforce, the Bethlehem, Pa.–based system said in a Jan. 9 news release.

St. Luke’s College of Health Sciences is now accepting applications for its inaugural class, which will begin in May 2026. Co‑located with St. Luke’s University Hospital–Bethlehem, the college will offer associate degrees in radiography and respiratory care, and an RN‑to‑BSN bachelor’s degree program.

“This is a historic milestone for the Lehigh Valley,” Mary Simcox, EdD, RN, first president of the St. Luke’s College of Health Sciences, said in the release. “The launch of the St. Luke’s College of Health Sciences reflects a bold commitment to strengthening our healthcare workforce by providing an affordable, local pathway to high‑demand careers complete with guaranteed clinical placements, hands‑on learning, small class sizes and clear opportunities for professional advancement.”

St. Luke’s University Health Network manages more than 23,000 employees across 16 campuses and more than 350 outpatient sites.