Healthcare job growth slows: 4 notes

Healthcare employment continued to grow in December, with the industry adding 21,100 jobs, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

BLS released the December jobs report Jan. 9.

Here are three more takeaways:

1. December’s healthcare job growth fell below the industry’s average monthly gain of 34,000 in 2025 — and below the 2024 average of 56,000.

2. Hospitals accounted for the bulk of December’s growth, adding 16,300 jobs. Ambulatory healthcare services added 4,600.

3. The U.S. economy added 50,000 jobs in December, driven by gains in healthcare, food services and drinking places, and social assistance.