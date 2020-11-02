Tenet Northern California Group names new CMO

Adrian "Eric" Ramos, MD, was selected as CMO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Northern California Group, the company said Nov. 2.

Dr. Ramos most recently served as CMO of Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center. Previously, he was CMO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Far West Division, which has hospitals in California and Nevada. He also served as CMO and medical director for Doctors Medical Center.

In his new role, Dr. Ramos's responsibilities encompass Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Doctors Hospital of Manteca, Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton.

More articles on executive moves:

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center CEO to retire

Alaska hospital CEO to retire

Providence names new chief nursing officer

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.