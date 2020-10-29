University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center CEO to retire

Karen Olscamp, president and CEO of University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, will retire in January, the medical center said Oct. 28.

Ms. Olscamp became CEO of the medical center in 2008 after serving as senior vice president and COO.

During Ms. Olscamp's tenure, University of Maryland Baltimore Washington expanded obstetrics, behavioral health, cancer, critical care and surgery programs, among other accomplishments, the medical center said.

Her successor has not yet been named.

