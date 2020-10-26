HCA East Florida campus appoints new CEO: 4 notes

JFK Medical Center North Campus in West Palm Beach, Fla., has selected Ashley Vertuno as the next CEO, hospital officials said Oct. 25.

Four notes:

1. Ms. Vertuno has served as COO of Westside Regional Medical Center in Plantation, Fla., since October 2017.

2. Previously, she was associate administrator and service line administrator over orthopedic and neurosurgery service lines at Palm Springs, Calif.-based Desert Regional Medical Center.

3. Effective Nov. 2, she will oversee the JFK Medical Center North Campus, which is part of Fort Lauderdale-based HCA East Florida. The campus consists of a 245-bed acute care facility and an adjoining 88-bed behavioral health unit.

4. Ms. Vertuno earned her master's degree in health administration from the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

