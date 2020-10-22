Adventist Health Portland names new president

Adventist Health Portland (Ore.) has selected Kyle King as president, the organization said.

Mr. King previously was operations and network development executive for Adventist Health Portland, a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare network with a 302-bed medical center, 34 medical clinics and home care and hospice services.

He will replace Joyce Newmyer, who was appointed chief culture officer for Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

Adventist Health Portland said Ms. Newmyer will remain board president for Adventist Health services in Oregon and Hawaii and stay on the board of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.

