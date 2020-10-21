Bassett Healthcare Network names 1st chief people and diversity officer

Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network has selected Corey Heller as its first senior vice president and chief people and diversity officer.

Mr. Heller began his new role Oct. 19. He will oversee strategic planning and execution of human resources activities and initiatives, as well as development of an integrated human resources service delivery model, the health system said in a news release. He will also focus on diversity, health equity and inclusion.

"Corey brings tremendous experience and passion for talent development and management; he thrives on empowering others to realize their full potential," Bassett President and CEO Tommy Ibrahim, MD, said in the news release. "Corey also has a great depth of experience in leading teams through organizational change, and I am excited to have him join our leadership team."

Mr. Heller previously was senior director of human resources and shared services for United Health Services in Binghamton, N.Y. He also served in human resources roles at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Uniform Advantage Brands, Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City, Florida Blue (BCBS), and Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida.

He earned a master's degree in industrial labor relations from Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y.

