HCA Northern Virginia names new CFO

HCA Northern Virginia, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has named Dustin Fosness CFO.

Mr. Fosness assumed the new role Oct. 19. He is responsible for financial operations for Reston (Va.) Hospital Center, StoneSprings Hospital Center in Dulles, Va., and Dominion Hospital in Falls Church, Va., HCA said.

Previously, he served in CFO roles at West Florida Hospital in Pensacola and Terre Haute (Ind.) Regional Hospital. He was associate CFO and vice president of finance at Henrico Doctors' Hospital in Richmond, Va., and a business information consultant for Anthem.

Mr. Fosness earned his MBA from the University of Richmond.

