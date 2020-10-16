Christus Santa Rosa Health System changes leadership in San Marcos

San Antonio, Texas-based Christus Santa Rosa has added and promoted four leaders at its hospital in San Marcos, Texas, the health system announced in a news release Oct. 15.

Thomas McKinney was named president of Christus Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos, and Rick Villarreal is the hospital's newest vice president of finance. Lee Johannsen, MD, was also selected for an expanded leadership role as vice president and CMO of Santa Rosa Hospital, and William Micah Johnson, MSN, RN, was selected as the hospital's chief nursing officer.

Mr. McKinney most recently served dual roles as president of Christus Spohn Hospital-Kleberg in Kingsville, Texas, and Christus Spohn Hospital Alice (Texas). He also previously was president of Christus St. Michael Hospital in Atlanta, Texas.

Mr. Villarreal previously served as CEO of Community First Health Plan, a San Antonio-based health maintenance organization. He also was regional system controller and integrity officer for Christus Spohn Health System in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Dr. Johannsen previously served as CMO of Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos. He also held various leadership roles at Central Texas Medical Center, including chief of the medical staff and medical director for the emergency department.

Mr. Johnson most recently was president and chief nursing officer for Christus St. Michael Hospital in Atlanta, Texas. In his new role at Santa Rosa Hospital, hospital officials said he will be responsible for patient care delivery, nursing operations and nursing practice.

