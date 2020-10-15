Providence St. Vincent CEO to retire

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center CEO Janice Burger is retiring in December, according to the Portland Business Journal.

"I have been so very blessed to be dedicated to a mission that calls us to care for the poor and vulnerable," Ms. Burger said in a written statement cited by the publication. "Not many people can end their professional career by saying they had the best job ever. I can do that with great joy and gratitude."

Ms. Burger has helmed Portland, Ore.-based Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, a hospital with more than 500 beds and a staff of about 3,500, for the past 15 years.

She began her career at St. Vincent, part of Providence Health & Services in Oregon, in 1986 and served as CEO of Providence Milwaukie (Ore.) Hospital before returning to St. Vincent in 2005.

Providence said Nancy Roberts, St. Vincent's COO, will serve as St. Vincent's interim leader, according to the Journal.

