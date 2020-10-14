Kaiser Permanente medical center appoints new COO

Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley (Calif.) Medical Center has tapped Nanette Vergara, MSN, RN, as COO, the hospital announced Oct. 12.

Ms. Vergara most recently served as chief nurse executive for Kaiser Permanente Downey (Calif.) Medical Center.

She also previously worked in Kaiser Permanente's Regional Home Care Services before becoming the continuing care leader at Downey Medical Center.

In her new role, Ms. Vergara replaces Corey Seale, who retired in September.

Ms. Vergara earned her bachelor's degree in nursing at the California State University, Dominguez Hills and her master's degree in nursing at the University of Phoenix.

More articles on executive moves:

Dignity Health hospital names chief nursing executive

HCA TriStar Division president to retire

Former Augusta University Medical Center leader tapped as COO of Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.