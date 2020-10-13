Dignity Health hospital names chief nursing executive

Dignity Health's St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino, Calif., has tapped Erin Keefe, EdD, RN, as chief nursing executive officer.

Dr. Keefe assumed her new role Oct. 5 and leads more than 1,100 nurses, the hospital said.

Before taking on her current position, she was senior director of patient care services at California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles, also part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health.

Dr. Keefe earned a doctorate in education and a master's degree in nursing education from Minneapolis-based Walden University.

