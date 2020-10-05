Bryn Mawr Hospital president to retire

Andrea Gilbert, president of Main Line Health's Bryn Mawr (Pa.) Hospital, is retiring.

Ms. Gilbert plans to retire in January after more than 20 years with Radnor Township, Pa.-based Main Line Health, the hospital said in a news release. Her successor has not been named.

"Bryn Mawr Hospital has been a pillar of the community for generations. I consider myself very fortunate to be a part of its history and to have had the privilege of serving our patients and community," Ms. Gilbert said in the news release. "I will forever be grateful for the friendships I have made and for the colleagues whose compassion, talent and spirit of service have made Bryn Mawr such a special place."

Ms. Gilbert began her tenure at Main Line Health as senior vice president of Bryn Mawr Hospital and was named president of the hospital in 2002.

The hospital credits her with playing a key part in securing funding and community stakeholder support for campus modernization and expansion projects, including a patient pavilion that opened in 2019 and renovation of the pediatric unit in 2016. The hospital said Bryn Mawr also achieved national recognition in safety and clinical quality under her leadership.

