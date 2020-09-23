UC Health names new hospital chief administrative officer

UC Health has tapped Robert Wiehe as chief administrative officer of its 724-bed University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Mr. Wiehe has spent the last five years as Cincinnati-based UC Health's senior vice president and chief supply chain and logistics officer. He will remain in this role in addition to his new one, according to the health system.

"Rob's operational experience across a variety of industries and his proven leadership in process improvement will serve him well in this role at UC Medical Center," UC Health Executive Vice President and COO Pete Gilbert said in a news release. "His ability to bring together great teams is one of the hallmarks of Rob's career success."

Before joining UC Health, Mr. Wiehe was a project engineer in the automotive industry and held leadership positions in the consumer goods industry, said UC Health. This experience included serving as a supplier to Procter & Gamble and Walmart.

Mr. Wiehe is also an adjunct professor at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

