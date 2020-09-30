Harvard, Brigham leader tapped for new roles in Houston

Harvard psychiatric leader Robert Boland, MD, was selected for new roles at Baylor College of Medicine and the Menninger Clinic.

Effective Jan. 4, he will serve as vice chair of the Menninger department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Baylor College of Medicine and chief of staff at the Menninger Clinic, the Houston-based organizations said.

Dr. Boland works at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston as vice chair of education and director of the psychiatry residency program. A board-certified psychiatrist, he also is associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Before joining Brigham and Women's, he worked at the Alpert School of Medicine at Brown University in Providence, R.I.

Dr. Boland earned his undergraduate and medical degrees from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

