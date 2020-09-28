University Hospitals names new medical center CMO: 5 notes

Cleveland-based University Hospitals has tapped Timothy Kasprzak, MD, to serve as CMO of UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio, effective Nov. 2.

Five notes:

1. Dr. Kasprzak has served as CMO of UH Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland, Ohio, since June 2019.

2. He is also an associate professor for the University Hospitals radiology department.

3. Before joining University Hospitals, he was president of the medical staff at MetroHealth System, a public health system based in Cleveland.

4. Dr. Kasprzak also served as medical director for innovation and strategy at MetroHealth and chaired the medical executive committee, University Hospitals said.

5. Dr. Kasprzak earned his medical degree from Detroit-based Wayne State University and his MBA from Cleveland-based Case Western Reserve University's executive program.







