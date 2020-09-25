St. Luke's Hospital names new CEO

St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., named Shane Cerone president and CEO, effective Oct. 1.

Mr. Cerone brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience to the role, the healthcare network said.

He founded Health Market Solutions, a healthcare consulting practice based in Royal Oak, Mich., and previously served as the president of Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health's hospital in Royal Oak. He also worked at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Mr. Cerone succeeds Gary Olson, a 36-year veteran of St. Luke's. Mr. Olson retired as president and CEO in 2015 and has been helming St. Luke's on an interim basis since April 1.

