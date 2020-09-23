New CFO named for 2 Kentucky hospitals

Samantha Patrick has been tapped as CFO of Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris, Ky., and Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Ky.

Ms. Patrick is a veteran of both hospitals.

She has served as assistant CFO of Bourbon Community Hospital and Clark Regional Medical Regional Medical Center for the last three years. She also serves as chief staffing officer and is the current ethics and compliance officer of both hospitals.

Before becoming assistant CFO, Ms. Patrick served Bourbon Community Hospital and Clark Regional Medical Regional Medical Center as staff accountant, market senior accountant and market controller.

Ms. Patrick begins her new role Sept. 28.

