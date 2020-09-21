Broward Health hires 2 hospital CFOs

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health has added two new CFOs to the organization.

Laura Thomas was named CFO of Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health's flagship 716-bed hospital in Fort Lauderdale. Joshua Szostek was named CFO of Broward Health North, a 409-bed hospital in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Ms. Thomas brings more than 15 years of financial leadership experience to her new role, Broward Health said.

Most recently, she was the senior vice president of finance for John Peter Smith Health Network in Fort Worth, Texas. Before that, she served as market CFO for Bon Secours Mercy Health–East Cincinnati.

Ms. Thomas earned her master's degree in health administration from Ohio University in Athens and is working on her certified public accountant certification.

Mr. Szostek previously served as CFO of HCA Houston Healthcare. He also was assistant CFO of HCA Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children's Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, and CFO of HCA Specialty Hospital of Jacksonville (Fla.).

He earned his MBA from Naperville, Ill.-based DeVry University's Keller Graduate School of Management and is an adjunct professor at Davenport University's School of Business, based in Grand Rapids, Mich.

More articles on executive moves:

6 CFO retirements announced in 2020

UPMC taps life sciences leader as president of digital health, entrepreneurial efforts

Avera Marshall CEO, regional president to step down

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.