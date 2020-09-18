6 CFO retirements announced in 2020

The following hospital and health system CFO retirements were reported from January through Sept. 17.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Dennis Chalke, senior vice president and CFO of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health, retired.

2. Sky Gettys, CFO of Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio, retired.

3. Owensboro (Ky.) Health CFO John Hackbarth plans to retire Feb. 1.

4. CFO JoAnn Kunkel retired from Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

5. Peter Markell, executive vice president of administration and finance, CFO and treasurer of Boston-based Mass General Brigham, plans to retire March 31.

6. Dennis Roemer is retiring as senior vice president and CFO of St. Joseph's Health in Paterson, N.J.

More articles on executive moves:

Billings Clinic names new CMO

UPMC taps life sciences leader as president of digital health, entrepreneurial efforts

Nuvance Health names new CIO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.