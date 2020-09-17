Billings Clinic names new CMO

Billings (Mont.) Clinic selected Toni Green-Cheatwood, DO, as CMO, effective Sept. 14, the health system announced.

Dr. Green-Cheatwood most recently served as group vice president and physician executive for the Greater Colorado and Kansas Operating Group of Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health. She also previously was medical director for breast oncology at Penrose-St. Francis Health Services in Colorado Springs.

Dr. Green-Cheatwood earned her medical degree from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and her executive MBA in health administration from the University of Colorado Denver. She is board-certified in general surgery.

More articles on executive moves:

St. Joseph's Health CFO to retire

UPMC taps life sciences leader as president of digital health, entrepreneurial efforts

Nuvance Health names new CIO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.