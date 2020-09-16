Nuvance Health names new CIO

Nuvance Health, a seven-hospital system in LaGrangeville, N.Y., and Danbury, Conn., named Geoffry Hook CIO, the organization said Sept. 16.

Mr. Hook is a veteran of Nuvance Health, most recently serving as interim CIO. Before that, he was the health system's chief digital officer.

During his tenure, Mr. Hook has played a key role in Nuvance Health's shift to telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic, the health system said. He also helped with transitioning 3,000 employees to virtual work.

