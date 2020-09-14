Kaiser names new regional president

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has named Carrie Owen Plietz regional president for Northern California, the health system said Sept. 11.

Ms. Owen Plietz most recently served as executive vice president and COO of Marietta, Ga.-based WellStar Health System's hospital division. She was also previously CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Medical Center.

At Kaiser, she will be responsible for 21 hospitals and 257 medical offices in Northern California and will oversee initiatives to address social health needs, the health system said.

Ms. Owen Plietz is chair-elect for the American College of Healthcare Executives and chair-elect of the Healthcare Executives Study Society.

