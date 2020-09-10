IU Health appoints 3 executives

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health has appointed three executives to new roles, the organization announced Sept. 9.

Stephanie Motter, MSN, was named president of IU Health Plans. Greg Kiray, MD, was named senior vice president of population and community health and CMO of system clinical services. Megan Isley, DNP, RN, was named vice president and CNO of Riley Children's Health in Indianapolis.

Ms. Motter previously served as CEO of Monument Health, a health insurer based in Grand Junction, Colo. She has also held three executive and director positions at DaVita in Denver, and spent six years as a nurse practitioner in Boston; Plymouth, Mass.; and Denver.

Dr. Kiray previously served as CMO of IU Health Physicians. In his new role, he will lead the population and community health teams and provide quality oversight for system clinical services and IU Health Plans, the health system said.

Dr. Isley previously served as assistant vice president of patient services and clinical director of outpatient cardiology at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. She also served as a clinical manager at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and as a pediatric nurse practitioner and clinical educator at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System.

