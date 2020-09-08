CHS regional president to retire

Keith Granger, regional president for Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, has announced plans to retire at the end of this year, according to the Dothan Eagle.

Mr. Granger is regional president for the CHS Alabama region. He will stay with the company as an executive adviser.

CHS selected Mr. Granger regional president and market CEO for its Alabama region in August 2017. Previously, he was CEO of Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala., and Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Ala. Both hospitals are affiliated with CHS.

Grandview Medical Center CEO Drew Mason has been selected to replace Mr. Granger, the Eagle reported.

The hospital promoted Mr. Mason from COO to CEO in 2017. Previously, he was assistant CEO of Trinity Medical Center in Birmingham. In 2017, Mr. Mason also was appointed to the Alabama governor's statewide health coordinating council.

