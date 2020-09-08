7 recent hospital, health system executive retirements

The following hospital and health system executive retirements have been reported since Aug. 17. They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Michele Chulick, BSN, president and CEO of Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, will retire this year when the hospital's sale to Phoenix-based Banner Health is finalized, medical center spokesperson Mandy Cepeda confirmed to the Star-Tribune.

2. Wayne Ferch, president of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health's Central California region, retired amid the health system's leadership shift.

3. Terri Gehring, president and CEO of McPherson (Kan.) Hospital, will retire by year's end, according to the McPherson Sentinel.

4. Keith Granger will retire as regional president for Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems this year.

5. Peter Markell, executive vice president of administration and finance, CFO and treasurer of Boston-based Mass General Brigham, plans to retire on March 31.

6. Gary Park, COO of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health Care, will retire Feb. 28.

7. Gregory Walker, CEO of Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H., will retire Oct. 31, according to fosters.com.

