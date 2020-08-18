UNC Health COO to retire

Gary Park, COO of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health Care, will retire Feb. 28, according to a memo to staff from CEO Wesley Burks, MD.

Mr. Park joined UNC Health in 2001 as president and CEO of Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC REX Healthcare. He then spent 15 years as president of UNC Hospitals and became COO of UNC Health Care in 2019.

During his tenure, UNC Hospitals built and opened the Hillsborough Campus as well as the N.C. Cancer Hospital, the flagship site for UNC Cancer Care, according to Dr. Burks' memo. UNC Hospitals also expanded mental health services in Raleigh under Mr. Park's leadership.

