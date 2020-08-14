Rady Children's adds 2 to executive team

Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego said it has tapped Robin Steinhorn, MD, and Jill Strickland as new members of its executive team.

Effective in May, Dr. Steinhorn became president of Children's Specialists of San Diego, executive director of Rady Children's Specialists of San Diego and senior vice president of Rady Children's. She also serves as vice dean of children's clinical services and a professor for the pediatrics department at University of California San Diego School of Medicine.

Ms. Strickland, who joined Rady Children's in August, was named senior vice president and chief administrative officer for the hospital.

Before joining Rady Children's, Dr. Steinhorn was senior vice president of Children's National's Center for Hospital-Based Specialties and a professor of pediatrics at George Washington School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. She also previously held roles at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, UC Davis Children's Hospital in Sacramento, Calif., and UC Davis School of Medicine, Rady Children's said.

Ms. Strickland most recently served as senior vice president, physician practice administration at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Rady Children's said she also served in roles at Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia/Kaiser Permanente; Columbia/HCA Healthcare Corp/The Health Advantage Network; Paladin Healthcare; and SouthCare Medical Alliance.

