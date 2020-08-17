Providence CFO departs for role at tech company

Providence CFO Venkat Bhamidipati is leaving the Renton, Wash.-based health system for a new role at a technology company.

Mr. Bhamidipati has accepted a position with a company in Northern California, where his family lives, Providence announced Aug. 14.

"Venkat played a pivotal role in accelerating our vision for transforming healthcare. While we are incredibly sad to see him go, this move will allow him to return to the technology sector, challenge himself in a new way and be in a place he calls home. The opportunity he has accepted does not come along often, and I look forward to celebrating his future success and sharing news of our own with him," Rod Hochman, MD, Providence president and CEO, said in a news release.

Mr. Bhamidipati joined Providence as executive vice president and CFO in July 2017. Before joining Providence, he was managing director for business development and growth strategy at Microsoft. Before that, he served as Microsoft's CFO of operations and technology.

Providence said it will take its time finding a permanent CFO. Meanwhile, Greg Hoffman, chief transformation officer of Providence, was named interim CFO, effective Sept. 1. Mr. Hoffman previously served as group vice president for financial planning and analytics at Providence. He also served as head of corporate finance at Visa.

