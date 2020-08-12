Ascension Wisconsin appoints Monica Hilt COO

Ascension Wisconsin, a ministry market of St. Louis-based Ascension, has named Monica Hilt COO.

Ms. Hilt is regional president for Ascension Wisconsin Fox Valley and Stevens Point hospitals. She begins her new role Sept. 6.

"Monica is an exceptional leader who has already demonstrated her ability to build relationships with our associates, physicians and community partners to positively impact our organization and the communities we're privileged to serve," Bernie Sherry, an Ascension senior vice president, said in a news release. "We look forward to having her as a member of the statewide leadership team."

Before becoming regional president at Fox Valley and Stevens Point, Ms. Hilt was president of Ascension hospitals in four other Wisconsin locations: Woodruff, Rhinelander, Tomahawk and Eagle River.

She earned her master's degree in healthcare administration from Ohio University in Athens and is on the Wisconsin Hospital Association board.

