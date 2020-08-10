South Carolina hospital CEO's contract not renewed

The board of Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, S.C., voted not to renew the contract of hospital president and CEO Charles Williams, The Times and Democrat reports.

Board Chairman Caesar Richburg, DMin, commented on the departure but did not give a reason for it.

According to The Times and Democrat, Dr. Richburg said: "The board sincerely appreciates Charles' service to RMC. He has advanced RMC in many ways during his time here. We are grateful for Charles' contributions to RMC and, more broadly, to our communities. The board will begin the process for looking for a new CEO in the coming weeks."

Mr. Williams joined Regional Medical Center in December 2018 and will remain CEO until Dec. 10.

