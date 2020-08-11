Lifespan names its first COO

Lifespan, a nonprofit health system based in Providence, R.I., has named Todd Conklin executive vice president and COO.

Mr. Conklin brings more than two decades of healthcare experience to Lifespan.

Most recently, he worked at St. Louis-based Ascension as COO overseeing 31 hospitals in Wisconsin and Kansas. He also previously served as senior vice president of operational finance for Englewood, Colo.-based Catholic Health Initiatives.

"Todd is a welcome addition to our team at a critical time for healthcare, both in Rhode Island and nationally," Lifespan President and CEO Timothy Babineau, MD, said in a news release. "Todd has a strong record of engaging teams in improving operations, efficiency and care delivery across the health systems he has helped lead and is well-positioned to serve as Lifespan’s first executive vice president and chief operating officer."



Mr. Conklin is a certified public accountant and earned his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.

