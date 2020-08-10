7 recent hospital CMO moves

The following hospital and health system CMO moves have been reported since July 14.

1. Danville, Va.-based Sovah Health named Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, DO, market CMO.

2. Katherine Henderson, MD, assistant CMO and director of medical staff services at St. Louis-based Barnes-Jewish Hospital, was named CMO.

3. Bridgeport (Conn.) Hospital named Victor Morris, MD, CMO and senior vice president for medical affairs.

4. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, tapped Rustin Morse, MD, as CMO.

5. Reading (Pa.) Hospital named Ron Nutting, MD, CMO, according to WFMZ.

6. San Diego-based Scripps Health named Ghazala Sharieff, MD, CMO for acute care, clinical excellence and experience, and Anil Keswani, MD, CMO for ambulatory and accountable care.

7. Rome (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital named cardiologist Russell Silverman, MD, CMO.

