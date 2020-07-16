BJC HealthCare shakes up leadership

BJC HealthCare, a 15-hospital system based in St. Louis, is making several leadership changes, effective Aug. 1, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

John Lynch, MD, CMO of St. Louis-based Barnes-Jewish Hospital, will become president of the facility. Dr. Lynch was appointed CMO of Barnes-Jewish Hospital in 2009 and has worked on staff at the hospital for 25 years.

Bob Cannon, current Barnes-Jewish Hospital president and group president of BJC HealthCare, will leave his role as hospital president, but will continue as group president of BJC HealthCare, responsible for five other Missouri hospitals, a nursing school and BJC planning, design and construction, according to the report.

Mr. Cannon is a veteran of BJC HealthCare, with previous experience including leading strategic planning, capital budgeting, supply chain operations and clinical asset management, among other areas.

In a statement provided to the Post-Dispatch, BJC HealthCare President and CEO Rich Liekweg attributed the leadership changes — which come as BJC HealthCare Group President Sandra Van Trease retires at the end of July — to the system's need to respond to today's healthcare environment.

"Our nimbleness during the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that we are able to take risks, make decisions quickly, pivot when necessary and hardwire new practices and procedures rapidly and effectively," Mr. Liekweg said in the statement.

The system also has announced the following leadership changes:

Katherine Henderson, MD, assistant CMO and director of medical staff services at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, was named CMO.

Angelleen Peters-Lewis, PhD, RN, Barnes-Jewish Hospital vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, will be promoted to COO.

Chris Watts, president of Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Progress West Hospital, was named BJC vice president and chief strategy officer.

