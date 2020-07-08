Dr. Michael Drake named first Black president of University of California

The University of California has named Michael Drake, MD, president.

Dr. Drake is the first person of color appointed to the role and brings with him a wealth of leadership experience.

Most recently, he served as president of The Ohio State University in Columbus for six years.

He also was chancellor of UC Irvine for nine years and vice president for health affairs for the University of California system.

Additionally, he served on the faculty of the UC San Francisco School of Medicine, including as the Steven P. Shearing professor of ophthalmology, for more than 20 years.

"Dr. Drake personifies the qualities we looked for in selecting a new president: He is committed to seeing the whole student and to supporting all our students. He recognizes the incalculable value of faculty and staff to the university's mission, and he understands the importance of the public and private partnerships that help us achieve that mission," John Pérez, chair of the UC Board of Regents, said in a news release. "As the first person of color to serve as UC president, Dr. Drake returns to UC at an important point in the university's journey. This is a homecoming the University of California is very excited to be celebrating early."

UC has 10 campuses, five medical centers, three nationally affiliated labs, more than 280,000 students and 230,000 faculty and staff.

Dr. Drake will succeed Janet Napolitano, who announced she would leave UC in August.

