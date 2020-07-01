Darin Goss named CEO of Providence Health Southwest service area

Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health and Services has named Darin Goss CEO of its Southwest service area, effective Aug. 3.

Mr. Goss has more than two decades of healthcare operations experience, the health system said. He will helm a service area that includes Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Wash., Providence Centralia (Wash.) Hospital and the Providence Medical Group in Southwest Washington state.

For the last two years, Mr. Goss has served as COO of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif.

Mr. Goss also previously worked with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic in various roles in Arizona, Providence said.

