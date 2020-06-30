HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball names new CEO

Robert Marmerstein has been tapped to serve as CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball (Texas), effective July 13.

For the last three years, Mr. Marmerstein has served as COO of HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood (Texas), a 419-bed acute care facility. He is replacing Eric Evans, who was named CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center.

Before joining HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Mr. Marmerstein was COO of HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland in Texas City. His other past roles include administrative resident at Reston (Va.) Hospital Center and associate COO of LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Va.

Mr. Marmerstein has a master's degree in health administration from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

