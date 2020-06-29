13 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following women leadership moves have been reported since June 11:

1. University Medical Center of El Paso named Amyra (Amy) Daher, MSN, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer.

2. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health named Ashli Danilko CEO of St. Michael's Hospital Avera in Tyndall, S.D.

3. Lynn DeJaco is stepping down from her CFO role at FirstHealth of the Carolinas in Pinehurst, N.C.

4. Renton, Wash.-based Providence health system tapped A. Verona Dorch to serve as executive vice president and chief legal officer.

5. Cleveland Clinic named Kelly Hancock, DNP, MSN, RN, as its first chief caregiver officer.

6. Jan Keys, DNP, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing executive of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System, retired June 22.

7. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare named Kathleen Kinsella president of Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, Ill.

8. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare named Sheri Montgomery CEO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

9. Down East Community Hospital in Machias, Maine, named Sharla Moretti, RN, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, according to machiasnews.com.

10. Lincoln County Hospital in Lincoln, Kan., named Jackie Pounds, RN, chief nursing officer.

11. Decatur (Ala.) Morgan Hospital named Kelli Powers president, according to the Hartselle Enquirer.

12. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health System named Kara Odom Walker, MD, senior vice president and chief population health officer.

13. UnityPoint Health-Trinity named Barb Weber, MSN, RN, as its COO.

