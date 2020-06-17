Nemours taps Kara Odom Walker to lead population health

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health System has named Kara Odom Walker, MD, senior vice president and chief population health officer.

Dr. Walker will assume her roles Sept. 1. She will be based at the health system's national office in Washington, D.C., overseeing Nemours advocacy and public policy, as well as population health efforts, officials said.

Dr. Walker is secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, an agency with 11 divisions and more than 4,000 employees.

She earned a medical degree from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, a master's in public health from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and a master's in health services research from the University of California-Los Angeles.

