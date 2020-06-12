Jefferson Health New Jersey names new president, COO

Jefferson Health New Jersey in Voorhees has named Brian Sweeney president and COO, according to NJBIZ.

Since March, Mr. Sweeney has served as interim president of the health system, the New Jersey division of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.

His roles at Jefferson Health have also included COO of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital campuses in Philadelphia, and leading digestive health and transplant service lines.

More articles on executive moves:

Hackensack Meridian Health taps Dr. Andre Goy to lead cancer care

Tenet Florida Physician Services names new CEO

HCA TriStar hospital names new COO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.