Hackensack Meridian Health taps Dr. Andre Goy to lead cancer care

Hackensack Meridian Health has named Andre Goy, MD, physician-in-chief, overseeing cancer care across the Edison, N.J.-based health system.

Dr. Goy is a veteran of Hackensack Meridian, most recently serving as chairman and executive director of John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center since 2011 and chair of oncology for the health system since 2016. He also is a professor at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and professor and chair of oncology at Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine in Nutley, N.J.

During Dr. Goy's tenure at John Theurer Cancer Center, the organization joined the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center Consortium, Hackensack Meridian Health said. Dr. Goy, along with the team of Steve Rosenberg at the National Cancer Institute, also initiated chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, which is used to treat certain blood cancers.

Before joining the John Theurer Cancer Center, Dr. Goy was on the faculty of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Houston-based M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

In his new role, he will lead the Hackensack Meridian Health Oncology Care Transformation Service.

