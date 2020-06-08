6 recent hospital, health system executive retirements

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive retirements since April 28:

1. Duke Anderson, president and CEO of Hillsdale (Mich.) Hospital, retired.

2. Dick Daniels, executive vice president and CIO of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, will retire in mid-June.

3. Dana Dye, RN, vice president/CEO and administrator for Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis (Tenn.), retired.

4. Vic Giulianelli, president and CEO of St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam, N.Y., will retire July 1.

5. Cathy Hibbs, CEO of Carlsbad (N.M.) Medical Center, will retire, effective July 4, according to the Carlsbad Current-Argus.

6. Beverly Jordan, MSN, RN, vice president and chief information and transformation officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care, retired.

