4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported in the last week.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. Duke Anderson, president and CEO of Hillsdale (Mich.) Hospital, retired.

2. Dana Dye, RN, vice president/CEO and administrator for Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis (Tenn.), retired.

3. Cherry County Hospital in Valentine, Neb., named Kyle Kellum CEO, according to ainsworthnews.com.

4. Eric Lewis, CEO of Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Wash., is leaving his post for a new job as CFO of the Washington State Hospital Association, according to the Sequim Gazette.

