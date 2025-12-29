Johns Hopkins medical school taps AMA leader as dean

By: Paige Twenter

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University has named Sanjay Desai, MD, as vice dean for education at its medical school, according to a Dec. 29 news release. 

Dr. Desai is chief academic officer at the American Medical Association, where he focuses on precision education using AI and leads accreditation-related activities, the university said.

In his new role, Dr. Desai will oversee all education and training programs at the medical school. He previously served at Johns Hopkins as a professor and vice chair for education in the department of medicine, roles he held prior to joining the AMA in late 2021. 

Dr. Desai also works as a part-time ICU physician at Johns Hopkins, according to his LinkedIn profile

