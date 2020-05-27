Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis CEO to retire, successor named

Dana Dye, RN, vice president/CEO and administrator for Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis (Tenn.), will retire May 29.

Ms. Dye joined Baptist Memphis in 2007 as chief nursing officer. She is the first registered nurse to serve as CEO of the hospital, which is the flagship facility of Memphis-based Baptist Memorial Health Care.

She has also led the COVID-19 response at Baptist Memphis, the hospital said.

Brad Parsons, former CEO and administrator of Baptist Memorial Health Care's NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro, Ark., will succeed Ms. Dye. He previously was administrator and CEO of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City (Tenn.).

Samuel Pieh, who most recently served as vice president of operations for Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton, Va., was hired in February and will serve as COO of Baptist Memphis. Ashley Harris, MD, the former CMO of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus, Miss., was also hired as Baptist Memphis' new associate CMO.

